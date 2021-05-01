Understanding the importance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE — May 1 marks the first day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritiage Month. This month we'll be taking a look at the contributions and influences of Asian Americans right here in Wisconsin.

TMJ4 spoke with interim chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Chia Vang about the importance of celebrating this heritage as well as the barriers Asian Americans face here in southeast Wisconsin.

Vang also discussed how people can celebrate Asian American heritage and the call for anti-Asian hate resolutions.

