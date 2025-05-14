Small business owners credit Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce program for their success

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Inside a holistic wellness studio in Brookfield, Cassandra Wind is expanding her business with a new plan and tools.

Wind, owner of Nurturing Generations, recently completed a 90-day business accelerator program offered by the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce(WCCC). She said the program helped her access resources, navigate challenges, and build confidence as a solo entrepreneur.

“Knowing what was available and how to access it as a single mom, I know I wouldn't be where I am if I were with other chambers,” Wind said.

The WCCC launched the accelerator to support small business owners with training in operations, marketing, and financial management.

The program also guides participants through applying for minority business certifications and connects them with industry mentors.

“Our mission is to empower small businesses across Wisconsin through education, mentorship, and strategic partnerships,” Ziming Wu, the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce's CEO, explained.

Founded in 2017, the WCCC focuses on serving Chinese, Asian, and AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) entrepreneurs.

Wu, also a small business owner, helped create the program after struggling to find resources early in his career.

“I didn’t have the right resources to work with,” Wu said. “That triggered for me the idea to be part of the community, to help people when they have a need."

Toan Ly, president of the WCCC's board and owner of Rectify Services LLC, joined the accelerator following pandemic-related setbacks. With the chamber’s support, he said his business doubled in six months.

“Starting a business is difficult. But having a nonprofit organization connect me to mentors and other members made a huge difference,” Ly said.

The accelerator program offers participants up to $1,000 in grants, microloans of up to $5,000, and $3,000 in digital marketing services for chamber members. Graduates also gain lifetime access to a business alumni network and exclusive tools.

Ly said the program gives business owners both visibility and support.

“We want the next generation to see Asian American professionals thriving and know that success is possible,” he said.

The chamber accepts applications from business owners in industries including food service, retail, personal care, hospitality, and manufacturing.

Program information is available at https://wisccc.org.

