Night-long Jagran ritual brings Hindu community together

PEWAUKEE — Hundreds gathered at the Hindu Temple of Wisconsin May 5 for Jagran.

It’s a night-long Hindu ritual filled with vigils, songs, and dances for the veneration of deities.

The Cultural Chairperson for the Hindu Temple of Wisconsin, Shefali Vallecha, helped put the event together. She choreographed one of the traditional Indian folk dances, called Dandiya.

“It’s a beautiful thing to learn the culture, the traditions, and I’m blessed to be here and to give back,” Vallecha said.

While the event was a religious celebration, the president of the temple said it’s one way to celebrate Asian Heritage and Pacific Islander Heritage, not only this month, but every month.

Vallecha moved to Wisconsin from India in 2000. She found the Temple and has been coming back ever since.

“It’s an epicenter for all cultures to just come and enjoy. When you feel that warmth, you want to come again and again,” Vallecha said.

The temple opened in 2000. Before then, the Hindu community worshiped in rented churches and had functions hosted by priests hired from Illinois. With shrines and shareable spaces, the temple is now a place to serve the needs of the Hindu community.

A board member at the Temple, Rohit Sharma works to engage the community.

“We are privileged to be far away from our country and yet be able to practice and to be so close to our heritage,” said Sharma.

Over 300 people attended the event.

The Hindu Temple of Wisconsin welcomes everyone. They often host church and school groups to learn more about the temple’s mission and Hinduism.

A full schedule of events is available on their website.

