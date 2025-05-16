KENOSHA, Wis. — At Green Tea Chinese, every dish tells a story.

The new family-owned restaurant at 4222 52nd Street just opened its doors, but for the Chen family, it’s been years in the making.

"We have our own recipes, where we have our own sauces and spices so those are all ours," said Gavin Chen, whose family runs the restaurant. “It’s going to be different from every other place."

Gavin has helped in the kitchen since he was seven. His father started cooking in the 1990s, and now, three decades later, the family’s dream of opening a new restaurant in Kenosha has come true.

WATCH: New family-owned Chinese restaurant brings tradition and heart to Kenosha

New family-owned Chinese restaurant brings tradition and heart to Kenosha

It's a full family affair, from father to aunt, to the next generation.

Renovating the former Burger King location took more than a year and a lot of risk.

“There were worries this was going to fall through,” Chen said. "It was a lot of money spent into this, as you go with renovating someplace, but it was worth it.”

The restaurant opened just in time for AAPI Heritage Month. It’s a symbol of resilience, hard work and most of all, family.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip