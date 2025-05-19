Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Asian Restaurant Week kicks off Monday in Milwaukee.
Throughout the week, the public is encouraged to check out diverse dining destinations. Burmese, Chinese, Hawaiian, Hmong, Lao, Thai, Indian, Japanese and Korean are just some of the options available across the region.
Those who prefer cooking at home might want to check out one of the many Asian grocery markets in the greater Milwaukee area.
AAPI Heritage Month is an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States. As of the 2020 U.S. Census, there were about 20.6 million people of Asian or Pacific Islander descent in the United States.
For a list of local Asian restaurants and markets, click here.
