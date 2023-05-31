Local young AAPI voices talk about the Asian experience

On this final day of AAPI month, we talk with younger generations of Asians.

They shared with us how they see themselves in the present and in the future.

Steph connected with Pachoua Lor, a Hmong American faculty member at UWM, graduate student Dishyandhram Kattula from India, and current Hmong American graduate who is also the current Ms. Grand Hmong 2023., Hope Xiong.

"Young people are thriving. They're taking more value in what they were raised with and there's not the model minority anymore," said Lor.

Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

