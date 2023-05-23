Hmong Town grocery store highlighted by U.S. Small Business Administration

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) gather at Hmong Foods, a grocery store on Milwaukee's northwest side, for a round table about supporting AANHPI (Asian America Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders) businesses. The group also toured the Asian Grocery store.

"Here in Wisconsin, we have a high number of Hmong community population here. Reaching out to them, in addition to the other AANHPI communities, will help us support their business growth and need so they can build wealth and reinvest back into the community," said SBA Administrator for the Great Lakes Region Geri Aglipay.

Maysee Her, the CEO of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, knows the support goes beyond the business. It helps her community thrive and preserve its culture.

"There's something to be said about entering a space and the smells and the labels on the containers on the jars of the food that just makes you feel like you belong," said Her, who is a frequent shopper at Hmong Town.

Some of her favorite items to pick up at the store include spicy bamboo shoots and different types of coconut juice. Products she said "you just can't find somewhere else."

Even the pots and pans on sale hold meaning for her.

"The size of these pans, industrial sizes!" Her exclaimed with a chuckle. "I can understand why they have them. Because folks in our community have huge gatherings. (I) used to always say it's important to have one of these huge pots and pans. Where do I get it? At a place like this."

The store is currently owned by Moses Thao, although he was a bit camera-shy and not up for an interview. But Her said it's because of him that people like her feel shopping at Hmong Town is a bit of a homecoming.

"Being Hmong myself, to come into a place that I know the business owners are very familiar with the foods that I had growing up and that I still eat every day is comforting. It means a lot, it gives me a sense of home," Her said.

