HAPA makes history with first full girls soccer season

MILWAUKEE — There's something historic going on at Hmong American Peace Academy (HAPA).

"Just leaving a legacy at HAPA," HAPA Defender Ntsaiab Lee says. "Knowing that I was something that became big at HAPA and something I started."

"We technically are starting up a program," HAPA Head Coach Angelina Delgado says. "And that's super awesome for these girls, that they get to start something that's going to hopefully continue on for many, many years."

The Hmong American Peace Academy, or HAPA for short, began a team with some nervous doubt.

"We started with three girls," Defender Abigail Yang says. "And I thought, will we even get a chance to play a game? And win? And when we won the first game, I was really excited."

And now after three early season wins, confidence has grown, but it's not all about the on-field victories.

"Even after games that we do lose, I say and tell them how proud I am of them," Delgado says. "We've been together five, six weeks. Where other programs have been together a couple years, if not more."

The pitch is a place where these players feel like they're at home.

"I just feel more comfortable with Hmong, like my Hmong people," Lee says. "And it's especially just getting the experience of just soccer in general. Just getting me ready if I want to play soccer in the future."

That's not to say that the journey in the first full season is easy.

Lance Allan asks, "Any life lessons that you've learned??

"Coaching is hard," Delgado says with a laugh. "That's for sure."

"Never give up," Yang says. "There will always be people faster than you or with more skills. But to never give up."

But the life lessons for all? Immeasurable.

"I do feel like it is kind of like who I am now," Lee says. "I am part of the girl's soccer team. That's who I am. And knowing that I'm also Hmong. So it's just part of my identity."

Soccer is a very popular sport among the Hmong community, and several girls on the team played co-ed growing up. Now they truly have a team to call their own.

