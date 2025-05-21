Watch Now
Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Enjoy 'Hidden Flavors of Asia' during 5-course dining experience

"Hidden Flavors of Asia," a casual five-course dining experience is coming to Pilot Project Brewing in Milwaukee.
"Hidden Flavors of Asia," a casual five-course dining experience is coming to Pilot Project Brewing in Milwaukee.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m Sunday, June 1. Advance tickets are required.

Enjoy 'Hidden Flavors of Asia' during 5-course dining experience

The event is hosted by Judy of MKEeeeEats, Alex Hanesakda of SapSap and Alexa Alfaro, a Filipino-American food entrepreneur.

Each course will be served from a central "serving area," with tables released one at a time to grab their plates. The menu includes:

Appetizer Trio:
Laotian Beef Jerky
Taiwanese Pork Dumpling
Filipino Chicken Lumpia

Main Course #1:
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup

Main Course #2:
Laotian Chicken Laab served cold on lettuce with hot sticky rice

Main Course #3:
Filipino Pork Lechon and Pork Adobo served with garlic rice

Dessert:
Filipino Ube Ice Cream & Leche Flan
Take-home Taiwanese Pineapple Cake
Take-home goodie bag

Some dishes may include pork, meat, and gluten. The menu is fixed and cannot accommodate substitutions.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Humanitix website.

