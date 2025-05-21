"Hidden Flavors of Asia," a casual five-course dining experience is coming to Pilot Project Brewing in Milwaukee.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m Sunday, June 1. Advance tickets are required.

Watch: Enjoy 'Hidden Flavors of Asia' during 5-course dining experience

Enjoy 'Hidden Flavors of Asia' during 5-course dining experience

The event is hosted by Judy of MKEeeeEats, Alex Hanesakda of SapSap and Alexa Alfaro, a Filipino-American food entrepreneur.

Each course will be served from a central "serving area," with tables released one at a time to grab their plates. The menu includes:

Appetizer Trio:

Laotian Beef Jerky

Taiwanese Pork Dumpling

Filipino Chicken Lumpia

Main Course #1:

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup

Main Course #2:

Laotian Chicken Laab served cold on lettuce with hot sticky rice

Main Course #3:

Filipino Pork Lechon and Pork Adobo served with garlic rice

Dessert:

Filipino Ube Ice Cream & Leche Flan

Take-home Taiwanese Pineapple Cake

Take-home goodie bag

Some dishes may include pork, meat, and gluten. The menu is fixed and cannot accommodate substitutions.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Humanitix website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip