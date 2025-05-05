Discover celebrations for AAPI Heritage Month: Join ElevAsian’s month-long events for all ages!

A series of events celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month will take place throughout May and into June across Wisconsin, providing plenty of opportunities for community engagement and cultural appreciation.

There’s something for everyone—foodies, Mahjong fans, and more. Check out the full list from ElevAsian below.

Milwaukee Film Festival

April 24-May 8

The 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival started on April 24 and runs through May 8. There are over 200 films across 15 days, with plenty of visiting guests and special events! To buy tickets, click here.

Mahjong Social Group Pop-Up at Cute Robot Japanese Kitten

May 12

$30 gets you an all-you-can-eat Japanese buffet and mahjong lessons. Open to all. RSVP on Facebook. Space is limited. For more information, and to RSVP, click here.

Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce AAPI Celebration

May 15

The Wisconsin Chinese Chamber and the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce are collaborating on an event that will highlight Asian culture and business. Click hereto buy tickets.

Amasin AAPI Heritage Month Celebration (Madison)

May 17

A day filled with delicious food, live performances, kids’ activities, an Asian heritage exhibit, a silent auction, and the chance to connect with an incredible community. For more information, click here.

Asian Heritage Dinner with Marquette University Law School Lubar Center

May 18

Enjoy a dinner featuring Indian, Burmese, and Malaysian flavors, along with a performance by Natyarpana Dance Company. To register, click here.

Asian Restaurant Week

May 18-24

Check out diverse dining destinations for Asian cuisine across the region. Try something new with friends and support AAPI restaurants. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Restaurant InAsian at Ni Burmese

May 21

Hidden Flavors of Asia Dinner

June 1

A special one-night dinner event featuring Alex Hanesakada (SapSap), Alexa Alfaro (Meat on the Street), and Judy Han (MKEeeeEats). To get tickets, click here.

Milwaukee Dumpling Fest

June 23

The event is currently sold out. Click hereto check back for updates.

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

July 12

The festival will showcase a variety of Chinese culture, food, and traditions. Throughout the event, there will be performances of traditional dance, Chinese folk music and martial arts. Attendees of all ages can make opera masks and lanterns, play traditional games, join a dragon parade, and even learn to speak and write Chinese, according to the event’s website.

