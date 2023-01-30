Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas.

He is now the suspect in a double homicide investigation.

Green Bay police were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 11:15 a.m. to a duplex, where a 58-year-old Green Bay woman and a 53-year-old Bellevue woman were both found dead inside.

The suspect, who is believed to be known to at least one of the victims, was arrested on Sunday just before 3 p.m. during a traffic stop in Arkansas. Green Bay Police contacted law enforcement in Arkansas to notify them that a person of interest may be traveling through the state.

Currently, Green Bay police have detectives in Arkansas questioning the suspect. They are also working with the Brown County District Attorney’s Office on extraditable charges.

The identification of the suspect will be forthcoming. The victims will not be identified until police are able to contact the next of kin.

This does not appear to be a random incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-205264. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.