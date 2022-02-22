Applebee’s has new St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails for $5

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Applebee’s is kicking off St. Patrick’s Day early this year, adding two new $5 cocktails to the menu for a limited time. Deemed “Saintly Sips,” the $5 drinks are made with premium spirits and served in a signature mucho glass.

The new Tipsy Leprechaun is made with Jameson whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet and sour, and lemon-lime soda and served with a gold sugar rim. The Pot O’ Gold Colada is a frozen piña colada featuring Captain Morgan and mango.

If you’d rather make your own St. Patrick’s Day cocktails, take a look at these six drinks you can whip up easily. Or you could try your hand at making these Fireball-infused green gummy bears, these “lucky leprechaun” shots or this boozy Shamrock Shake.

Speaking of the beloved Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s has already added it back to the menu, along with an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The green milkshake is made with vanilla soft-serve and a mint-flavored Shamrock Shake syrup, while the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry combines the shake and Oreo cookies.

Dairy Queen also has some St. Patrick’s Day treats this year, including a new mint brownie Blizzard that blends chocolatey brownie pieces and cool mint with DQ’s vanilla soft-serve.

The chain is also bringing back its mint chip shake from 2021. The treat offers a blend of crème de menthe, choco confetti chips, DQ’s vanilla soft-serve and milk.





If you plan on heading over to Applebee’s for some St. Patrick’s Day drinks, you’ll also find a new vegetarian item on the menu. Like many other fast-food chains these days — including Burger King, KFC, Dunkin’ and more — Applebee’s is offering an imitation meat item.

The new Impossible cheeseburger is made from plants and comes topped with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Will you be indulging in some St. Patrick’s Day treats soon?

