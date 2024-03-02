Andy Reid's son has sentence commuted for DWI that injured girl

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he has commuted the sentence of Britt Reid, who pleaded guilty in November 2022 to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury to then-5-year-old girl Ariel Young.

Reid is the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as well as a former assistant coach with the team.

"Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses," Gov. Parson said in the commutation letter co-signed by Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft.

Reid will now serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025 under "strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements," the letter said.

As part of his plea agreement, Reid was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, under a sentence that began on Nov. 1, 2022. He entered into a plea agreementduring the fall of 2022, where he apologized for his role in the crash that severely injured Young.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Reid collided with two vehicles while driving his pickup truck over an on-ramp on Interstate 435.

"The victims of this crime are outraged the defendant was not sentenced to the maximum sentence allowable by law," said Tom Porto in a statement as Reid was sentenced. He is the attorney representing Young's family.

"No amount of prison time will ever be enough to punish the defendant for the pain and suffering he caused this family and the ongoing difficulties that Ariel will continue to endure for the rest of her life."

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle at Scripps News Kansas City, with updates from Scripps News.

