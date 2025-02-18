Wisconsin's spring primary is today: Here's what you should know

Wisconsin’s spring primary is today.

Your ballot may include primaries for local nonpartisan races, such as circuit judge, city council, or school board, depending on where you live.

In Milwaukee, eight candidates are running for Aldermanic District 3, the seat last held by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff.

There is one statewide race to narrow the candidates for state superintendent. Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright and education consultant Brittany Kinser are challenging incumbent Jill Underly.

Submitted

The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on April 1, when voters will also decide a competitive race for state Supreme Court. At stake is management of a public school system that includes nearly 900,000 students, 111,000 faculty and staff members, 2,190 schools and an annual budget of roughly $9 billion.

In interviews with TMJ4, Wright and Kinser discussed their qualifications and the top issues facing the Department of Public Instruction. An interview with Underly was canceled due to bad weather, and she was unable to reschedule before the primary.

You can watch the interviews by clicking here, or in the video player below.

Meet the candidates for State Superintendent

-Preview what’s on your ballot

-Register to vote

-Track your ballot

When are polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Don't forget your photo ID.

If you're not registered, you can do so at the polls, but you'll need proof of residence, such as a utility bill.

What do turnout and advance vote look like?

As of Feb. 1, there were nearly 3.9 million active registered voters in Wisconsin. The state does not register voters by party, according to the AP.

The last primary for state superintendent was in 2021, when it was also the only statewide contest on the ballot. Roughly 326,000 votes were cast in that election, about 9% of registered voters and about 7% of the voting-age population. About 47% of voters cast their ballots before primary day.

As of Thursday, Feb. 14, nearly 90,000 ballots had been cast before primary day.

What's next?

As of Tuesday, there will be 42 days until Wisconsin’s spring election on April 1.

