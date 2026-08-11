Wisconsin primary election: What to know as voting begins, key counties to watch

Wisconsin voters are heading to the polls today to pick their candidate for governor in the primary election. Here’s what you need to know and the key counties to watch on election night.

Where can I vote?

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Voting signs are seen outside the polling place at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020. Conservative activists say holes in the state’s voter database have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have conflated ineligible and eligible voters and spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found.

Each municipality has its own polling places. To find your polling place, visit MyVote by clicking here.

Who is eligible to vote?

Any registered voter may participate in any party’s primary. Eligible voters may register at the polls on Election Day.

What’s on my ballot?

TMJ4 File image of a ballot.

Your ballot and election location information are based on where you live. To see what will be on your ballot, visit MyVote by clicking here.

When is the election?

TMJ4 Voters on election day in Wisconsin on Nov. 8, 2022.

The partisan primary in Wisconsin is on Tuesday, Aug. 11. It allows voters to determine which candidates compete in the general election, which is on Nov. 3.

The biggest race we are following is the governor’s race. The candidates running in the Democratic primary are Francesca Hong, David Crowley, Kelda Roys, and Joel Brennan,

The winner will advance to the general election to take on the Republican candidate.

What are some important deadlines?

The deadline to register at your municipal clerk’s office was Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. To find your municipal clerk’s contact information, click here. You can also register to vote at your polling place on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What do I need to vote?

Wong Maye-E/AP FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a court to block subpoenas issued by an attorney hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that was won by President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E File)

To register to vote, you'll need to bring a proof-of-residence document that shows your current address. You can show a hard copy or electronic version on your phone. Proof-of-residence documents include:

A driver’s license or state ID card, if it has your current address

A bank or credit card statement

A paycheck or pay stub

A recent utility bill

A property tax bill or receipt

A residential lease, if it’s valid on the date of registration

A university or college ID card with your photo. This can only be used if you have a fee receipt within the last nine months or if your college provides a housing list to the local clerk

An intake document from a nursing home or assisted living facility

For more information, visit MyVote.

Early voting numbers

Wisconsin primary: Early voting numbers mixed ahead of governor race

Early absentee voting numbers offer a mixed picture compared to 4 years ago, when an active August primary — particularly on the Democratic side — was driven by a competitive U.S. Senate race.

So far, 93,000 people voted in Wisconsin early by in-person absentee ballot. When all ballots returned are added together, that total reaches 268,000 — a number that trails what was seen 4 years ago.

Most people end up voting on Election Day.

Key counties to watch

Three counties will be especially important to watch as results come in Tuesday night.

Dane County is a Democratic powerhouse and the home county of two Democratic candidates for governor: Hong and Roys. How the numbers break for both of them out of Dane County will be a key indicator on election night.

AP News

Milwaukee County has already produced 50,000 votes and is the biggest producer of votes in the state. Crowley, who has been elected twice to that office, is a candidate in the race. Brennan is also from the Milwaukee area. How those two candidates perform in Milwaukee County will be worth watching as results come in.

AP News

Waukesha County tends to lean Republican. On the GOP side, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany faces a primary opponent in Andy Manske. The numbers out of Waukesha County will offer a look at how that Republican primary is shaping up.

Ozaukee County is also one to watch — call it the data center county. The Vantage data center there has been a hot-button issue for voters heading into this election. Turnout in Ozaukee County, and which candidates voters there support on both the Democratic and Republican sides, will be something to follow closely Tuesday night.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany talks to supporters during a campaign event, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Kenosha, WI. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

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