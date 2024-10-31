Wisconsin in-person absentee voting surpasses 2020 total

With five days to go until Election Day, Wisconsin has already surpassed the number of in-person absentee ballots cast in 2020.

As of the morning of October 31, 705,326 voters had cast their ballots in person.

That's compared to a total of 651,422 in-person absentee ballots cast in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the people who have voted early in person, 519,453 voters have returned absentee ballots in the mail - meaning a total of 1,224,779 Wisconsinites have already cast their vote.

That's still well shy of 2020's combined early voting total, which stands at 1,957,514.

In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, has increased in popularity in recent elections.

Early voting deadlines vary based on where you live. Most communities will have their last day of in-person early voting on Friday, though Milwaukee will allow in-person voting throughout this weekend. You can get more information on the My Vote Wisconsin website.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

