Wisconsin delegates surprised by Gov. Tim Walz at Democratic National Convention Day 1 breakfast

CHICAGO, Ill. — Thousands of people from every corner of the country, including Wisconsin, made their way to Chicago for the start of the Democratic National Convention.

“We’ve got 78 days of hard work. We can sleep when we’re dead, not now, not now!” said Gov. Tim Walz.

A surprise visit from vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz kicked off Monday’s Wisconsin delegate breakfast.

First-time delegates like Henry Pahlow say getting the chance to see democracy in action is inspiring.

“It's just a tremendous honor to be here. I’m starstruck,” said Pahlow.

TMJ4 Henry Pahlow is a Wisconsin delegate at the Democratic National Convention.

Pahlow just turned 18 this summer and plans to vote in his very first election this fall. He says he is excited to support a candidate who cares about the issues that impact other young voters.

“Whether it's making the cost of education more affordable by forgiving student debt, fighting against the climate crisis, or protecting reproductive rights and freedoms, I think those are issues that really energize my generation. They sure as heck energize me,” said Pahlow.

Watch: Gov. Walz surprises Wisconsin delegates in Chicago:

Democratic National Convention kicks off with delegate breakfast

Milwaukee delegate Craig Mastantuono says Monday’s theme is personal.

“For the people, to me, is a reminder that our ticket looks like America, that we have a candidate who is also the daughter of immigrants, and that's the American experience,” said Mastantuono.

TMJ4 Craig Mastantuono is a Wisconsin delegate at the Democratic National Convention.

Mastantuono says the energy he feels on this first day is a good sign of things to come.

“People are really just getting their resolve up to go through the next three months and bring this home, and then going home and taking that energy and excitement and putting it into action,” said Mastantuono.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error