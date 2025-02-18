WILMOT, Wis. — Wilmot Union High School is asking voters to approve a $22.9 million facility referendum on the April 1, 2025, ballot to fund essential upgrades across the school.

The school hosted a media day on Monday to showcase the areas most in need of updates.

The referendum would cover classroom modernizations, safety and security enhancements, infrastructure repairs, and sports complex improvements. School officials said these upgrades are necessary to maintain a safe and effective learning environment.

"Strong schools make strong communities," Michael Plourde, district administrator, said. "I believe that our students deserve to have great facilities to provide them with the education they need to be competitive when they leave our school and enter the workforce."

Some of the key projects included in the referendum are:

• Expanding and modernizing classrooms, including technical education and culinary labs.

• Upgrading security, including a new secure entrance system and updated surveillance cameras.

• Replacing aging infrastructure, such as HVAC systems, roofing, and flooring.

• Improving community spaces, including a new daycare facility.

School leaders emphasized that this funding will not go toward staffing but strictly facility and equipment improvements.

Watch: Wilmot Union High School seeks $22.9M facility referendum for critical upgrades

Wilmot Union High School seeks $22.9M facility referendum for critical upgrades

"There’s nothing in this referendum related to staffing; this is all about our facilities and our equipment," Plourde said. "In the last couple of years, we worked very hard to get our budget in order."

According to the district, because the school is paying off previous debt, property taxes would decrease next year, even if the referendum is approved.

The school hosted a media day to showcase the areas most in need of updates, inviting community members to learn more.

"This is a community school. We see this building used nonstop, 24/7, 365," Rob Kreil, Wilmot Union High School principal, said. "We want to make sure that our community understands the importance of this building that we have for them."

The referendum will be on the April 1 ballot, giving voters the chance to decide on these critical improvements.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip