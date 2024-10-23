After a failed referendum to keep school staff and services in place, the Waterford Graded School District is again looking to taxpayers for help balancing its budget.

On the November ballot, WGSD is asking for $3 million per year over the next four years to address its budget deficit and depleted fund balance.

Parents Megan and Stephan Levas told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin, that they’re ready to help foot the bill.

“We’re talking about people losing their jobs,” Stephen said. “It’s on us as a community to really make sure not just the students but the teachers really have the support.”

Since their initial five-year $20 million operational referendum in April, WGSD made Budget reductions totaling $1.75 million for the 2024-2025 school year.

Watch: Waterford parents hopeful as WGSD makes second referendum attempt

Waterford parents hopeful about WGSD's second referendum attempt on ballot

They cut 12 staff positions, reduced employee benefits, and increased class sizes and school fees.

That hasn’t been enough.

According to district leaders, WGSD will still face a minimum deficit of $1.5 million and a cumulative deficit of $9.7 million over the next five years.

“The superintendent is really conscientious about these types of decisions,” Stephen said. “They don’t take it lightly.”

Waterford resident Timothy Webber told Mohieldin he understands the district's needs but doesn’t believe local taxpayers should have to pay the price.

“I’m at the point where I’m tired of referendums,” Webber said. "I know I’ve made some sacrifices over the last 3 and a half, 4 years. I think that the schools might have to make a little bit more sacrifice.”

He considers school referendums as short-term fixes to long-term problems. He also sees them as an opportunity for the State of Wisconsin to avoid the responsibility of keeping up with education funding amid inflation and rising cost of living.

“All these things have to go through legislation. It wouldn't just be an overnight deal,” Webber said. “It's something that's going to take time, both sides have to get together on this.”

The Levas’ agree the state is falling short but believe their community’s students and teachers shouldn't be the ones to suffer.

“This is a statewide issue where funding has been less and less in general so it’s not unique to Waterford,” Megan said. “This is our opportunity as a community to step up and support our community and our schools because the state isn’t going to do it as soon as we like them to.”

Should the referendum fail to pass, WGSD said they’ll have to make significant program reductions likely to the arts, physical education, special education, after-school activities, and support staff.

The district will host a referendum presentation at Waterford Library, on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 5:00 p.m.

The school board has a referendum update presentation, on Monday, Oct. 28th at 6:00 p.m.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error