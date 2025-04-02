Voters approve amendment to cement voter ID in Wisconsin constitution

MADISON, Wis. — Voters approved a proposed constitutional amendment to enshrine Wisconsin’s photo ID requirement in the state constitution.

At the time the vote was called 60 percent voted in favor of the statewide referendum, and 40 percent voted against.

Voters in Wisconsin are already required to present a photo ID at the polls. However, Republicans hailed the measure as a way to bolster election security and protect the law from being overturned in court, citing polls that show broad support for voter ID requirements in Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Wisconsin is one of nine states with the strictest voter ID requirements in the country, requiring a photo ID to cast a ballot, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“The only way to ensure our future Supreme Court will not overturn voter ID is to enshrine this basic election integrity law in Wisconsin’s constitution,” Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, the measure’s sponsor in the Senate, said during a January legislative session.

TMJ4 Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, the measure’s sponsor in the Senate.

Democrats said photo ID laws are often enforced unfairly, making it more difficult for people of color, people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income residents to vote. They argue lawmakers should instead focus on issues such as gun control, clean water, affordable housing and access to child care.

“I’m irritated,” Democratic Sen. LaTonya Johnson said, reacting to the proposal back in January. “You felt that this was the most important issue—to bring us here a day after we were sworn in—that voter ID is the most important issue we have in this entire state.”

Harm Venhuizen/AP Wisconsin Sen. LaTonya Johnson and other Democratic state lawmakers call on Republicans who control the Legislature to permanently fund child care support grants on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Child Care Counts program has until now been paid for by federal pandemic aid. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

Regardless of the vote, Wisconsin’s voter ID law—enacted in 2011—remains in effect. It was one of the first measures passed after Republicans took control of state government following the 2010 election.

The law faced numerous lawsuits that paused its implementation for several years, but the voter ID requirement ultimately survived legal challenges and has been in effect since 2016.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP A woman places her ballot in a box during early voting in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

At the polls, Wisconsin voters are required to present a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, U.S. passport or military ID card. Absentee voters are required to have a copy of their ID on file with their local clerk.

Voters without a photo ID can still cast a provisional ballot on Election Day. They must then provide poll workers with their ID by 8 p.m. on Election Day or show their ID to their local clerk by 4 p.m. on the Friday after the election.

Republicans who control the state Legislature rushed earlier this year to get this proposal on the ballot alongside the election for state Supreme Court.

The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment, and Republicans have used the process in recent elections to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ veto power.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

