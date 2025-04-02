Two Kenosha county school referendums pass, one fails in spring election

SALEM, Wis. — Voters in three Kenosha County school districts decided on referendums Tuesday, with two passing and one failing.

The Salem School District's referendum, which sought $2 million per year for the next three years to cover operational costs, did not pass.

However, the Silver Lake-Salem Joint #1 School District (Riverview School) referendum was approved with more than 66% support. The $7 million capital referendum will fund improvements, including mechanical upgrades, infrastructure repairs, and enhanced safety measures.

Anna Tavlas, a supporter of the Riverview School referendum, said these upgrades are crucial.

"The students, the staff, and the community overall really need this referendum to pass," Tavlas said. "It's needed to replace their mechanicals, their infrastructure, and update their safety measures."

Parents like Alyssa O'Neil also said these investments are necessary.

"Things have gotten more expensive. This has nothing to do with them not being able to stick with their budget. This has everything to do with the fact that they're just trying to make it work for the kids," O'Neil said.

The Wilmot Union High School District referendum also passed, with more than 57% of voters in favor. The district requested $22.9 million to fund renovations to the school building and facility improvements.

