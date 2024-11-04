Trump supporters hopeful after final Team Trump rally in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A packed crowd gathered at The Factory on Barclay Sunday night as Team Trump made a last-minute push to mobilize voters in battleground Wisconsin.

With less than 48 hours until polls close, the event featured high-profile speakers including former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, professional race car driver Danica Patrick, and former ESPN anchor Sage Steele.

TMJ4 News

The speakers urged attendees to make their voices heard in the upcoming election, adding that it's not too late to vote.

"These are the closing arguments — this is it," Gabbard told the crowd.

Many attendees, like Abby Lindsay from Cudahy, braved the rain to participate.

"I’m really excited to hear them speak. For this to be the one I make, I’m super excited —cold but excited," she smiled.

Kaylee Staral Abby Lindsay is from Cudahy and attended a Team Trump rally featuring Tulsi Gabbard, Danica Patrick and Sage Steele.

Lindsay and others said the chance to hear from the Women for Trump drew them to Sunday's rally.

"They’re incredibly inspiring and bright and show an incredible dynamic to the conservative movement," Tony Gavic said.

Gavic is a small business owner from Whitefish Bay who believes Trump is the best choice for America's future. He told TMJ4 that Sunday’s rally had a very focused energy.

Team Trump women rally supporters at The Factory on Barclay

"It’s the passion. You see, the people align with what he means for the country," said Purnima Nath of Milwaukee, highlighting issues like immigration and education.

As the event wrapped, attendees like Wendy Cooper from Thiensville expressed their optimism moving into election day.

"I’m feeling very, very hopeful," Cooper smiled.

Kaylee Staral Wendy Cooper is from Theinsvill and attended a Team Trump rally featuring Tulsi Gabbard, Danica Patrick and Sage Steele.

With just two days until election night, Gabbard emphasized the significance of Wisconsin in the election to TMJ4 News.

"The fact we are here tonight shows how important this state is to President Trump and this campaign," Gabbard explained. "Reaching out to voters who have not made up their minds yet is a priority."

Next, opposing vice presidential candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Walz are expected to stop in Wisconsin on Monday, the day before the election.

Vance will rally voters in LaCrosse at 9:30 am. Walz will make three Wisconsin campaign stops in La Cross, Stevens Point, and Milwaukee at 6:00 p.m.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error.