The Sheboygan Falls School District 2024 referendum — explained

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisc. — The last Sheboygan Falls referendum was in 2016, which approved the construction of the middle school. Now, the district is turning its attention to pressing issues at the high school and elementary school.

The district is posing two questions on the ballot this election cycle.

Question 1 is asking to approve over $78.3 million worth of projects.

“You see reds across the board with where your capital needs are, and you’re just hoping that every day isn’t going to be the day that one of those things fail,” said Sheboygan Falls Superintendent Zach Pethan.

Aging systems at both the high school (55-years-old) and the elementary school (25-years-old) are some of the top priorities.

“Heaven forbid a boiler were to fail in the middle of winter or a pipe bursts.”

Question 1 addresses building maintenance including door, window and roof repair, as well as security upgrades.

“It’s hard to find an infrastructure element that is not going to be touched,” Pethan noted.

Female athletes would also be getting their own locker room space. Right now, one doesn’t exist.

“When the building was built, this was before Title IX and not having female athletic sports,” Pethan explained. “I have a young daughter myself too and I would want them to have the greatest facilities, equal facilities to the boys.”

Without these spaces, some teams have had to schedule late practices because it’s the only time they can use the gym without overlap.

Pethan said another major issue raised during public input sessions was a lack of childcare. Parents and teachers have told him they’ve chosen to leave the district because of it.

So, the district decided to add a 4-K and childcare space to the elementary school as part of the referendum.

“Having that on-site would be a great retention tool for our teachers and students,” Pethan said.

Other Question 1 items include:



Addition of a community fitness center

Addition of an expanded career and technical education wing at the High School (which would allow the district to add more college credits through Lakeshore Technical College)

Upgrades to educational spaces

Question 2 asks Falls residents to approve $21.5 million, bringing the total referendum to nearly $100 million.

With that money, the district would:

Create an auxiliary gymnasium

Lay synthetic turf on and level out the football field

Resurface the track

If both questions pass, it would cost Sheboygan Falls residents $2.23 per $1,000 of their home value.

A home valued at $300,000 would see a property tax impact of $669 per year or $55.75 per month.

Pethan says this plan was two years in the making, keeping students their families, and teachers at the forefront.

“Not just get it ready now but get it ready for the future.

