The many faces of Wisconsin voters

These are many faces of Wisconsin voters. Across the state, there were inspirational voting stories. An 80-year-old voted for the first time. A mom brought her young children to the polls, so they could witness the election process. Hundreds of thousands of others cast their ballot to make sure their voice was heard during this historic election.

