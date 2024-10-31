SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisc. — With Election Day less than a week away, Wisconsin is getting ready — including Sheboygan Falls.

Election volunteers publicly tested tabulation equipment Thursday morning with City Clerk Brianna Baesemann.

“I think it helps restore faith in our election process,” she said. “It’s really important that we do it and do it correctly and show that everything is working the way it should.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

They check every machine with all kinds of ballots: undervotes, absentees, and even ones that are crinkled, dented, and jammed into the slot.

“Kind of just a range of what might happen on Election Day with hundreds and hundreds of voters…to prevent any fails,” Baesemann explained.

The group also confirmed the accuracy of the printed reports, and the safety locks and other security measures for the machines.

Chief Election Inspector Eileen Merrill said things have been running smoothly. Her job means keeping it that way on November 5.

“We’re well aware, watching everywhere,” she said.

“To make sure the line flows the way it's supposed to, that [voters] are stating their name and address the way they’re supposed to, that they get to the proper place to fill out their ballot and to make sure they put it in the right tabulator.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Eileen has volunteered for the past four elections.

“Whether or not my side wins is not the point. The point is that we do get to vote, we do get to say something. And being a part of making sure this works right is wonderful.”

All Sheboygan Falls tabulation machines are green-lit for Tuesday.

Watch: Sheboygan Falls green-lights voting equipment for Election Day

Sheboygan Falls green-lights voting equipment for Election Day

Baesemann and her volunteers want residents to keep a few things in mind ahead of time.

“Expect a little bit longer lines on Election Day,” she noted. “And just be patient with our poll workers. They’re doing the best that they can with the volume we’re serving.”

“Get here everybody. We’re waiting for you,” added Merrill. “We need to do this.”

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error