Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to remain on the ballot in Wisconsin, Elections Commission rules

The Wisconsin Elections Commission met Tuesday to decide ballot access for the November general election, which will decide the nation's next president.

After dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump last week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. submitted a request to the commission to rescind his nomination papers so he wouldn't appear on the ballot.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission decided to reject Kennedy's request, meaning voters will still be able to check his name on their ballots in November.

The vote was 5-1 to keep Kennedy on the ballot, with only Robert Spindell voting against.

TMJ4's Harm Venhuizen has been covering the meeting and will bring you more details on air and online.

