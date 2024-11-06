Republican Julian Bradley reelected to Wisconsin’s 28th Senate district

Republican Julian Bradley has beaten Democrat Megan Lach to win Wisconsin's 28th Senate district seat.

At the time the race was called, Bradley had 63% of the votes, while Lach had 37%.



Republican Julian Bradley has held the seat since 2021. Before that, he served as vice chair of the state Republican Party. Bradley made several attempts to run for office before being successfully elected in 2020. He is the first Black Republican to serve in the Wisconsin Senate.

Photo By Joe Koshollek Wisconsin State Legislature Senator Julian Bradley of Wisconsin's 28th Senate District

Democrat Megan Lach hasn't had any political experience before running for office. According to her campaign website, Lach has lived in Waukesha for five years. She's worked in a variety of industries, including banking, real estate, hospitality and technology.

Megan Lach for Senate Megan Lach for Wisconsin's 28th Senate District

Wisconsin's 28th Senate District includes southeast Waukesha County and northwest Racine County and contains the cities of Muskego, New Berlin and most of Waukesha.

