Rep. Mark Pocan becomes first high-profile Wisconsin Democrat to call on Joe Biden to drop out of race

MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin's 2nd district has become the first congressional Democrat in the state to call on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

Rep. Pocan released a statement on Friday with several other representatives calling for Biden to "pass the torch."

“Mr. President, with great admiration for you personally, sincere respect for your decades of public service and patriotic leadership, and deep appreciation for everything we have accomplished together during your presidency, it is now time for you to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders," the statement reads.

"We must defeat Donald Trump to save our democracy, protect our alliances and the rules-based international order, and continue building on the strong foundation you have established over the past four years."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, supplementing his statement, Rep. Pocan said "I am so appreciative of what President Joe Biden has gotten done for this country, but having a second Trump presidency is as scary of a thought as I can have."

I am so appreciative of what President Joe Biden has gotten done for this country, but having a second Trump presidency is as scary of a thought as I can have.



We need to move forward in a way that ensures Trump is never president. It’s time to pass the torch. pic.twitter.com/sqbGZfmfZU — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) July 19, 2024

Over the last three weeks, numerous congressional Democrats have urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the upcoming presidential race amid concerns over his age and mental acuity.

Some of these Democrats have done so in public fashion, such as op-eds or social media posts. Others have reportedly done so privately.

Biden has repeatedly said he is staying in the race.

As of Friday, July 19, there have been 28 congressional Democrats, including three members of the Senate, who have publicly urged President Biden to exit the race.

You can read more on the Democrats who are calling on Biden to drop out here.

