POLL: What issues do you care about in the 2024 presidential election?

For all intents and purposes, the candidates for the 2024 presidential election have been set. Donald Trump and Joe Biden will once again go head-to-head, with the presidency on the line.

In 2020, Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes, to Donald Trump's 232. In the popular vote, Biden earned 51.3% of all votes, while Trump registered 46.8%.

Many of the issues that shaped the 2020 race are still prominent today - but a lot has changed in the last four years as well. TMJ4 wants to get YOUR opinion on the issues that most matter to you.

In voting in our poll below, you will help shape our election coverage in the weeks and months to come. By listening to your voice, we hope to create news stories and coverage that will make sure you are better informed when you head to the polls in November.

Vote now in our poll below:

