No drop boxes for Kenosha County voters this election season, residents share their thoughts

KENOSHA — As absentee voting started today, Kenosha County voters are returning their ballots in person this year, as there are no drop boxes for this election. Residents shared their thoughts and hopes for the return of drop boxes in the future.

Tanya McLean, the Executive Director of Leaders of Kenosha, said that drop boxes make voting easier and accessible for people who have disabilities, tight work schedules, transportation issues, etc.

"We are troubled by the fact that there are no drop boxes," McLean said. "Just the convenience of it, just putting your ballot in and trusting that it's going to get where it needs to be and counted fairly."

McLean met with the Kenosha mayor and the city clerk last month, to talk about drop boxes.

But, after weighing the options, they decided to stay with their original plan of no drop boxes

"The ability to just have the convenience of hopping out of your car and simply dropping [the ballot] in the box with no time constraints," McLean said.

Voters like Bob, an older resident who uses a scooter, hopes to see drop boxes for the next election. As he said it would make voting easier for residents like him.

"It's better for people if they have a drop box," he said. "I think that the more accessibility you have, the better it is for the older people."

Kenosha City Clerk, Michelle Nelson, said that their priority is to ensure a safe and secure election process.

"Right now we have chosen not to use drop boxes and we've expanded our voting hours instead and that seems to be working very well," Nelson said.

Kenosha County voters who don't want to mail in their ballot can return them in person at their city clerk's office.

