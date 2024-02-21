Milwaukee mayor spring primary results: Johnson, King advance to spring election

MILWAUKEE — The spring primary polls have closed in Milwaukee, and we know that incumbent mayor Cavalier Johnson and pastor Dr. David King have advanced to the spring election on April 2nd, with both getting the most votes.

Upon most of the votes having been counted, Mayor Johnson said he's filled with "immense gratitutde."

Johnson issued a statement on Tuesday night:

“Tonight, as the results of the primary election come in, I am filled with immense gratitude. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you who cast your vote, demonstrating your faith and confidence in our shared vision for Milwaukee.

This victory is not just mine; it is ours. It is a testament to our collective belief in the power of unity, hard work, and a relentless commitment to progress. Together, we have made significant strides in making Milwaukee a safer, more prosperous, and inclusive city. Yet, our journey is far from over. There's more work to do, more dreams to fulfill, and more challenges to overcome.

Your support in this primary election reinforces the trust you place in me to lead our beloved city into its next chapter. As we look toward the general election, let's carry this momentum forward. Let's continue to engage in meaningful dialogue, to build bridges across our communities, and to work hand in hand for the betterment of every Milwaukee resident.

I am honored to serve as your mayor and even more honored to have your backing as we move towards the general election. Let's keep our spirits high, our focus sharp, and our hearts open as we march on with resilience and optimism.

Thank you, Milwaukee, for your continued support. Together, we will write the next great chapter in our city's history.”

Johnson got over 83 percent of the vote on Tuesday night.

David King, co-pastor at Kingdom Resurrection Power Ministries and founder and CEO of Wisconsin God Squad, which has helped provide jobs and transportation to over 2,000 people, and, according to its Facebook page, looks to enhance the community in different ways, will advance to the spring election to face Johnson.

Ieshuh Griffin came in third, and was eliminated.



