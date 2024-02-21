Milwaukee common council spring primary results

The polls have closed in Wisconsin's spring primary, and three Milwaukee common council seats are up for grabs.

In district 5, which includes part of the northwest side, incumbent alderman Lamont Westmoreland got nearly 84 percent of the votes, beating out Bruce Winter and Stacy Smiter. Winter moves on to face Westmoreland on April 2nd, while Smiter is eliminated.

In district 7, which includes part of the north side, DiAndre Jackson and Jessica Currie got the most votes and will advance to the spring election on April 2nd. The winner will replace current alderman Khalif Rainey, who announced he will not run for re-election. Challengers Randy Jones and Kenneth Hughes are eliminated.

In district 11, which includes the southwest side, current Milwaukee County supervisor Peter Burgelis got the most votes, and will advance to the spring election and take on former state representative Josh Zepnick on April 2nd. Lee Whiting is eliminated.



