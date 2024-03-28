Kenosha voters to hear from two candidates looking to replace Judge Bruce Schroeder after 40 years in office

The April Primary Election is just days away and Kenosha voters will be replacing one of the longest serving state court judges in Wisconsin.

Judge Bruce Schroeder served 40 years as a Wisconsin circuit court judge and presided over high profile cases like the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Frank Gagliardi and Heather Iverson are both vying to take his seat.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to a few voters about which issues will drive them to the polls

"Judges races rarley draw people to the polls. I don't think the judge's race in Kenosha will," said Steve Marovich, who lives in downtown Kenosha. "The mayor's race is drawing a lot of interest. David Bogdala has been around for a long time on the council and he's a fine candidate. Lydia Spottswood is also a long time public servant. She seems to have a lot of money. She's running a lot of ads and Facebook ads, so the Mayor's race I think will drive a lot of people to the polls."

Kenosha voters will be able to hear from the candidates looking to replace Schroeder during Thursday night's Kenosha Judicial Forum. The event is at 5:00 p.m. at Casa Capri.

