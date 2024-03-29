Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Kenosha voters listen to judicial candidates heading into Tuesday's election

Gagliardi, Iverson vying to replace retired Judge Bruce Schroeder
Judicial forum held ahead of spring election in Kenosha.
Judicial Forum.jpeg
MixCollage-28-Mar-2024-10-56-PM-5219.jpg
Posted at 11:03 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 00:03:29-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — Firm, but fair.

That’s what a number of Kenosha voters are expecting out of two candidates vying for the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Just five days before the April 2 General Election, Kenosha natives Frank Gagliardi and Heather Iverson took part in their final judicial forum Thursday night at Casa Capri.

“Everybody wants a judge who understands the law, but understands human beings,” said John Collins, a Kenosha resident and former Kenosha County Executive.

IMG_4032 (2).jpg
John Collins, Kenosha resident.

Gagliardi was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill Schroeder’s vacancy.

Schroeder oversaw the trials of many high-profile cases in Kenosha including Mark Jensen and Kyle Rittenhouse.

Gagliardi will complete his current term on July 31. He’s hoping to stay there. Iverson is campaigning to take over for him.

“Make sure we have someone who is fair, that’s going to treat everybody across the board with diversity, ethics, integrity, morals and standards across the board,” ,” Kenosha resident Molly Gray-Morris said.

IMG_4034 (1).jpg
Molly Gray-Morris, Kenosha resident.

“I don’t care if they’re Republican or Democrat. That is so important to me that we are all treated equally.”

Whoever wins the election will have big shoes to fill.

 “(Schroeder) casts a very long shadow,” Collins said. “And trying to step into that and take that position is going to require a lot of legal background as well as a lot of human understanding of what makes people operate.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee