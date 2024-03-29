Kenosha voters listen to judicial candidates heading into Tuesday's election

KENOSHA, Wis. — Firm, but fair.

That’s what a number of Kenosha voters are expecting out of two candidates vying for the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Just five days before the April 2 General Election, Kenosha natives Frank Gagliardi and Heather Iverson took part in their final judicial forum Thursday night at Casa Capri.

“Everybody wants a judge who understands the law, but understands human beings,” said John Collins, a Kenosha resident and former Kenosha County Executive.

Gagliardi was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill Schroeder’s vacancy.

Schroeder oversaw the trials of many high-profile cases in Kenosha including Mark Jensen and Kyle Rittenhouse.

Gagliardi will complete his current term on July 31. He’s hoping to stay there. Iverson is campaigning to take over for him.

“Make sure we have someone who is fair, that’s going to treat everybody across the board with diversity, ethics, integrity, morals and standards across the board,” ,” Kenosha resident Molly Gray-Morris said.

“I don’t care if they’re Republican or Democrat. That is so important to me that we are all treated equally.”

Whoever wins the election will have big shoes to fill.

“(Schroeder) casts a very long shadow,” Collins said. “And trying to step into that and take that position is going to require a lot of legal background as well as a lot of human understanding of what makes people operate.”

