Joe Sheehan wins the race for Wisconsin's 26th Assembly district

Joe Sheehan is the projected winner in the race for Wisconsin's 26th Assembly district.

Sheehan (D) won 51 percent of the vote, compared to challenger Amy Binsfeld (R) who had 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.

Joe Sheehan for Assembly

Joe Sheehan spent nearly two decades as superintendent of the Sheboygan Area School District (SASD).

After retiring, Joe was recruited to become executive director of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation, where he worked collaboratively with employers, government agencies, funders and other people interested in new jobs and a stronger local economy, according to his website.

Amy Binsfeld assumed office on Jan. 3, 2023, to represent District 27 in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Binsfeld was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Binsfeld graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School in 1995.

She earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Lakeshore Technical College in 2013. Her career experience includes working at a family business, according to her website.

Wisconsin's 26th Assembly District encompasses part of eastern Sheboygan County, including the city of Sheboygan.

