Is it too late to change your mind? Voters weigh in on last-minute campaign visits

It’s a big campaign day here in Southeast Wisconsin as both presidential candidates make stops in Milwaukee and West Allis.

While Wisconsin is seeing a surge of early in-person voting, surpassing prior presidential elections, candidates are doing everything they can to pull in votes that still remain.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with Milwaukee voters as the city prepares to take center stage once again. Voters Adam Lisowe and Franco Shea shared how they think these last campaign stops may influence those who haven’t voted just yet.

“I was going to say like a couple weeks ago, I felt that I was very on the fence still just cause I’m kind of homeless in that camp where I’m just going to stay open,” said Adam Lisowe, a Milwaukee voter. “Then all of a sudden podcasts are coming out and I try to watch both sides cause it’s like two sides to a coin.”

“So I think them coming here and I feel like most people made their mind up at this point even when I talk to people, you say a name and it’s like either I already voted already or no I’m not doing that kind of thing,” said Lisowe.

“I think there’s very few undecided,” said Francis Shea, a Milwaukee voter. “I’m hoping that people get out and that’s the most important thing. I hear that a lot of people are gonna wait this out. Not a good idea that’s part of democracy so it’s very important.”

There is still time to cast your ballot early. In Milwaukee, Sunday is the last day to do it before Election Day.

Voters said they’re excited for the results to come in and for the election process to come to an end.

“It’s going to be so nice not to hear the ads anymore,” said Lisowe.

Lisowe and Shea said that no matter the outcome, the hope is that everyone will remain peaceful.

“Hoping that people are more chill because people get so worked up on it so hopefully people just spread the love and it’s just like okay cool this is over, we got someone in, move on,” said Lisowe. “Life will go on.”

“I’m grateful that it’s over,” said Shea. “It’s been very tense for all of us involved in it. I do believe that democracy is at the core of this issue.”

You can watch live coverage on Election Night here on TMJ4.

