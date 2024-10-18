How to watch the U.S. Senate debate between Tammy Baldwin and Eric Hovde

On Friday night, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will go head-to-head with her Republican challenger, Eric Hovde, in their first and only scheduled debate.
The debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation, will air at 7 p.m. Friday on TMJ4. Our Shannon Sims and Harm Venhuizen will be part of the debate team.
Watch: How to watch the U.S. Senate debate
The debate will be moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago.
The debate will also be re-aired before Election Day on numerous Wisconsin stations.
The debate is sponsored by the Wisconsin Counties Association.
