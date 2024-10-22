High turnout causes delays in first day of in-person absentee voting, WEC reports

A higher-than-expected turnout caused long wait times for some communities on the first day of in-person absentee voting, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).

In an emailed press release, WEC said the statewide WisVote system, used to print labels for absentee ballot envelopes, was slow due to heavy demand.

In a statement this evening, the commission said workers have increased the system’s capacity and that this should not prevent a voter's ability to vote today.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

