Former President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in Green Bay next week

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — will be campaigning in the Green Bay area next week.

The Trump-Vance campaign announced Thursday that the former president will be holding a rally at the Resch Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30. During the rally, Trump is expected to talk about the economy.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 6 p.m. next Wednesday. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The former president's rally will come less than two weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris talked about the economy, abortion, and January 6 during a rally at the Resch Expo.

Trump's running made, Ohio Senator JD Vance, visited Green Bay on Sunday ahead of the Packers game against the Texans.

Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz also visited Lambeau Field and downtown Green Bay last week.

