First-time Wisconsin voters feel hopeful on second day of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — Tuesday’s Wisconsin delegate breakfast leaned into the day’s theme: a bold vision for America’s future.

“I want to be able to choose for myself and have all the freedoms, with everything,” said Ana Wilson.

Ana Wilson is a first-time voter and delegate from Wauwatosa. She’s a member of the College Democrats club at her college and says she wants to vote for a community that has always supported and embraced her.

TMJ4 Ana Wilson is a Wisconsin delegate at the DNC from Milwaukee.

“I’m a Hispanic woman, so I noticed that there were all kinds of different people around me, but I felt accepted,” said Wilson.

Henry Fries grew up in Waupaca but now attends UW-Madison. A first-time voter himself, he says growing up in a rural town showed him how much we have in common as Wisconsinites, regardless of where we fall on the political aisle.

“There are 50,000 people in the county, broadly speaking, a very Republican area. But you find in these areas that while they may vote differently, they share a lot of your same values,” said Fries.

TMJ4 Henry Fries is a Wisconsin delegate at the DNC.

Fries says this week is already giving him hope for a future where his voice matters and can make a difference.

“I really just want to give out the message that, ‘Hey, the Democratic Party is not the party of Madison or the party of Milwaukee. It’s the party of Wisconsin. It’s the party of the United States of America,’” said Fries.

Both Wilson and Fries say they are excited to hear what Tuesday’s speakers have to say and plan to take their messages back to their communities.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error