February primary will set stage for the Oak Creek-Franklin School Board election

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The February primary in Wisconsin is just a week away, and the Oak Creek-Franklin School Board is looking to fill two seats. The district, which spans Oak Creek and an eastern portion of Franklin, is home to over 6,500 students in 11 schools.

The five candidates running are challengers Brianna Allen Kaiser, Genene Hibbler, and William McIntosh, and incumbents Jerry Krist and Frank Carini.

Next Tuesday's election will narrow those five down to the top four vote-getters. The four candidates who receive the most votes will then advance to the spring election on April 1.

Ahead of the primary, TMJ4 asked three questions to each candidate:



What is the biggest problem you see facing the OCFSD, and how would you address that if you were elected?

If you are elected, what is your top priority for the OCFSD?

What does the future of the OCFSD look like to you?

Each candidate's answers are written below.

