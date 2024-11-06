Dan Feyen wins race for Wisconsin's 20th Senate district

Dan Feyen has been projected to defeat Michael Rapp in the race for Wisconsin’s 20th Senate district.

Feyen (R) won 70 percent of the vote, compared to Michael Rapp (D) who had 30 percent, according to preliminary voting data.

Dan Feyen had previously represented District 18 since taking office in 2017.

Michael Rapp was born in Milwaukee. He earned a high school diploma from Fond du Lac High School, an associate degree from Anthem College in 2013, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix in 2015.

His career experience includes working as a technician and business owner.

Wisconsin's 20th Senate District includes most of Washington County, northern Ozaukee County, parts of southern Sheboygan County, eastern Fond du Lac County and Eastern Dodge County. That includes the cities of Fond du Lac and West Bend.

