As Election Day is just five days away, Kenosha is back in the national spotlight. CNBC’s Brian Sullivan was here on Friday and shared with TMJ4's Glenda Valdes, what makes battleground counties like Kenosha, critical in this election.

Glenda Valdes

As part of the 'Your Money, Your Vote' road trip, Sullivan traveled through key battleground counties, like Erie, Pennsylvania, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. With Kenosha being his last stop.

"It’s fair to say we're here because this county, and this town, is one of the most important in the state, and so it's one of the most important in America," Sullivan said. "You hear there are swing states, but that's kind of not true, there's actually more swing counties."

Watch: All eyes on Wisconsin ahead of Election Day.

CNBC's Brian Sullivan visits Kenosha ahead of Election Day

During Sullivan's visit, he also spoke with local business owners. As they expressed the challenges they faced this election season, with one business being hit hard.

"Totally you can feel it, even my sales rep came in and mentioned to me you know, sales are down....and then it just stopped, it was like we hit a brick wall," Scott Carpenter, owner of B&L Office Furniture, said

As the election draws near, Sullivan emphasized the importance of voter turnout in Kenosha. Especially, in close races like this one.

Brian Sullivan

"One thing we've learned on this CNBC election road trip is that turnout is going to be everything," Sullivan said. "Whatever side, whatever vote you may cast, it's the people that are coming out that will determine it because it's going to be that close."

In Kenosha, over 13,000+ voters have already voted by mail or in person and voter turnout is continuing to ramp up.

As the city's influence on this election is felt nationwide, Sullivan also called it, one of the most important spots in Wisconsin.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error