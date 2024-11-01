Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

CNBC's Brian Sullivan visits Kenosha ahead of Election Day

Kenosha is back in the national spotlight. CNBC’s Brian Sullivan was here on Friday and shared with TMJ4's Glenda Valdes, what makes battleground counties like Kenosha, critical in this election.
Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 12.03.49 PM.jpg
Posted
and last updated

As Election Day is just five days away, Kenosha is back in the national spotlight. CNBC’s Brian Sullivan was here on Friday and shared with TMJ4's Glenda Valdes, what makes battleground counties like Kenosha, critical in this election.

Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 12.03.49 PM.jpg

As part of the 'Your Money, Your Vote' road trip, Sullivan traveled through key battleground counties, like Erie, Pennsylvania, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. With Kenosha being his last stop.

"It’s fair to say we're here because this county, and this town, is one of the most important in the state, and so it's one of the most important in America," Sullivan said. "You hear there are swing states, but that's kind of not true, there's actually more swing counties."

Watch: All eyes on Wisconsin ahead of Election Day.

CNBC's Brian Sullivan visits Kenosha ahead of Election Day

During Sullivan's visit, he also spoke with local business owners. As they expressed the challenges they faced this election season, with one business being hit hard.

"Totally you can feel it, even my sales rep came in and mentioned to me you know, sales are down....and then it just stopped, it was like we hit a brick wall," Scott Carpenter, owner of B&L Office Furniture, said

As the election draws near, Sullivan emphasized the importance of voter turnout in Kenosha. Especially, in close races like this one.

Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 12.30.29 PM.jpg

"One thing we've learned on this CNBC election road trip is that turnout is going to be everything," Sullivan said. "Whatever side, whatever vote you may cast, it's the people that are coming out that will determine it because it's going to be that close."

In Kenosha, over 13,000+ voters have already voted by mail or in person and voter turnout is continuing to ramp up.

As the city's influence on this election is felt nationwide, Sullivan also called it, one of the most important spots in Wisconsin.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee