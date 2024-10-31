Both Presidential candidates scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Friday

We're officially five days out from the General Election and both presidential candidates will be in Milwaukee on Friday.
There has been speculation that Veteran's Park will be the location for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit, which she has promised will double as a concert featuring the Isley Brothers, GloRilla, Flo Milli, and others. There's a large stage structure being built in the park right now.
But, TMJ4's Brendyn Jones spoke with a Harris campaign official who says Veteran's Park will not be the location of Harris' rally. Further details have yet to be announced.
Friday night will be a busy one in Milwaukee — just a couple miles from that Veteran's Park installation, former President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign event at Fiserv Forum.
Brendyn has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department, the County Parks Department, and District 4 Alderman Bob Bauman to ask about street closures in the area. He'll have updates for you this evening.
Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.
