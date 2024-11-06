Bob Donovan defeats LuAnn Bird in race for Wisconsin's 61st Assembly district

Bob Donovan is the projected winner over LuAnn Bird in the race for Wisconsin's 61st Assembly district.

At the time the race was called, Donovan had 52% percent of the votes, while Bird had 48% of the votes.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bird released a statement congratulating Donovan on his victory.

"Congratulations Representative Bob Donovan, winner of the 61st Assembly District race. I appreciate how deeply Bob cares about our community. It's time to move forward together to improve the quality of life for everyone in our State," Bird said.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me in this campaign - all the hundreds of volunteers and donors, the thousands of voters who answered their doors, and my family and friends. It was an honor to be your candidate and although I am not going to Madison, I am not going away. There is still work to be done and I just can't sit back!"

Robert Donovan, a Republican, served his first term as a representative for the 84th Assembly District of Wisconsin in 2023.

Donovan has previously served on the Southside Organizing Committee Board of Directors in Milwaukee County and was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in 2000. Donovan helped form Operation Impact, which helped fund partnerships with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Robert Donovan for State Robert Donovan candidate for 61st Assembly race

LuAnn Bird, a Democrat, was previously elected to the Whitnall School Board and Sanitary District Commission. Bird is an executive director and Lobbyist for the League of Women Voters in Wisconsin and organized the Whitnall Resident Engagement Network.

LuAnn Bird for 61st Assembly District LuAnn Bird candidate for 61st District Assembly.

Bird also was a consultant for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Director of Board Development in Montgomery, Alabama.

Wisconsin's 61st Assembly District comprises part of southwest Milwaukee County, including Greendale, Hales Corners and Greenfield. The district also includes portions of Milwaukee and Franklin.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error