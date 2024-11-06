AP Race Call: Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Pocan's heavily Democratic district includes the liberal capital city of Madison.
Pocan faced only nominal Republican opposition, which allowed him to campaign heavily across Wisconsin for Democrats in more competitive races.
IMPORTANT ELECTION LINKS:
-Live election results
-Our full election coverage page
He previously served four years as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Pocan was first elected to Congress in 2012 and is one of its most liberal members.
Watch: TMJ4's Charles Benson breaks down first election results
The Associated Press declared Pocan the winner at 10:19 p.m. EST.
Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.