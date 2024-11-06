AP Race Call: Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Pocan's heavily Democratic district includes the liberal capital city of Madison.

Pocan faced only nominal Republican opposition, which allowed him to campaign heavily across Wisconsin for Democrats in more competitive races.

He previously served four years as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Pocan was first elected to Congress in 2012 and is one of its most liberal members.

Watch: TMJ4's Charles Benson breaks down first election results

The Associated Press declared Pocan the winner at 10:19 p.m. EST.

