Answering your questions: Why your vote is marked 'pending' on MyVote website

TMJ4
TMJ4 received a call from a viewer named Mary who says she was checking the status of her ballot on Wisconsin's MyVote website and said it was marked "pending."

Mary told us she has two friends who checked their status on the website only to see they're marked as not registered to vote, and that their ballots are also marked as pending.

All three voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's election and say they are registered to vote.

TMJ4 wanted to find answers for Mary and her friends and started searching the MyVote website ourselves. We found this note:

MyVote Wisconsin note about election participation.

It reads, "Clerks have begun recording election participation, but it may take up to 30 days for this process to be completed. Please use My Voter Info and the My Voting Activity section to verify your participation for the 2024 General Election."

If your vote is still marked pending, please allow a little extra time for clerks to finish their recording process.

