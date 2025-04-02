Alex Brower elected as Milwaukee District 3 alderperson

MILWAUKEE — Alex Brower has been elected to the Milwaukee Common Council to represent the 3rd District. As alderperson, he will begin his duties on April 17 and fill the seat for three years.

Brower earned a winning 54% of the vote while Daniel Bauman took 46%.

Brower will fill the seat of Alderperson Jonathon Brostoff, who died in November.

In Milwaukee, Brower works as a substitute teacher for MPS and serves as a labor organizer. He is affiliated with Democratic Socialists of America, Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association and Milwaukee Substitute Teachers’ Association.

In 2020, Brower ran for Milwaukee City Comptroller but lost to Jason Fields and Aycha Sawa in the February primaries.

Brower was raised in Beaver Dam, Wis. and earned his bachelor’s degree at Beloit College in 2010. He has been a Riverwest resident for more than 10 years.

During the primaries in February, residents told TMJ4 that they wanted the candidates to focus on education, crime, housing affordability, immigration policies and law enforcement.

District 3 covers the East Side of Milwaukee, from Edgewood Avenue to the north, Pleasant Street to the south, and the eastern half of Riverwest to Lake Michigan.

