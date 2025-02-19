Alex Brower and Daniel Bauman advance to the general election for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

MILWAUKEE — Alex Brower and Daniel Bauman will advance to the general election April 1 for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District.

Brower received 29 percent of the vote, while Bauman received 28 percent in Wisconsin’s primary election Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The seat was last held by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff. The 3rd District includes the East Side, from Edgewood Avenue to the north, Pleasant Street to the south, and the eastern half of Riverwest to Lake Michigan.

Both candidates ran against six others:

-Josh Anderson

-Franco 'Frank' Ferrante

-Ieshuh Griffin

-Bryant Junco

-Alexander Kostal

-Nas Musa

With pressing community concerns such as crime, education, and housing affordability, residentstold TMJ4 ahead of Tuesday’s primary they are eager to see how candidates will address these issues.

Beyond education, voters also told TMJ4 they are focused on immigration policies and law enforcement, which remain divisive topics.

To hear more about what voters had to say ahead of the primary, watch the video below:

Third District voters cite crime and housing as top concerns ahead of Primary

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip