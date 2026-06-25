America 250: Your complete guide to southeast Wisconsin Independence Day celebrations

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West Allis: July 1–4

The City of West Allis has announced a four-day schedule of Independence Day events running July 1 through July 4.

Wednesday, July 1 — Feature on Becher

The celebration kicks off with an outdoor screening of The Goonies on Becher Street between 68th and 69th Street. The movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Thursday, July 2 — Independence Day Parade

The annual Independence Day Parade through downtown West Allis draws about 6,000 attendees each year. The parade features floats, marching bands, live performances, and vintage vehicles. It begins at 7 p.m. at 77th Street and Greenfield Avenue, travels east on Greenfield Avenue toward 70th Street, and ends at Orchard Avenue.

Saturday, July 4 — Concert and Festival Foods Fireworks

The West Allis Athletic Complex at Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W. Lincoln Avenue, hosts the July 4 concert and fireworks display.

For more information, visit westalliswi.gov.

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New Berlin: July 2–4

The City of New Berlin hosts its 58th Annual Fourth of July Family Festival at Malone Park, 16400 West Al Stigler Parkway, from Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4.

Festival highlights include a third annual drone show at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. On Friday, the New Berlin Fire Department hosts its Flashlight Candy Hunt for children in sixth grade and under. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a bag for collecting candy. Peanut butter donations will be collected for the New Berlin Food Pantry.

On Saturday, July 4, a Mini Parade begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Main Parade at 1 p.m. The Main Parade starts at 159th Street and travels west to Rose Court. The three-day celebration concludes with the Fabulous Fireworks Show at 10 p.m. on July 4, presented by Festival Foods with support from Ryan Fireprotection, Inc., Citizens Bank, and Beer Capitol.

A carnival runs all three days. Daily unlimited-ride wristbands are available for pre-sale through 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, for $30, purchasable with cash at New Berlin City Hall or the Activity and Recreation Center. Wristbands will be $40 at the gate during the festival.

For a full schedule and parade route information, visit NewBerlin4th.com.

Franklin: July 2–4

Franklin's Independence Day celebration runs July 2–4 at Lions Legend Park and other city locations.

Additional live performances include Smart Mouth, Live Band Karaoke, The Playlist, Lunchmoney Bullies, and local dance and trampoline shows.

July 4 parade schedule:

9:45–10:30 a.m. — Preshow, "Kids Are People Too!", featuring hula hoops and super soakers

10:30 a.m. — Children's Parade, gathering at the Franklin Police Department parking lot, 9455 W. Loomis Road. Decorated bikes, wagons, and strollers are encouraged; no motorized vehicles allowed.

11 a.m. — Main Independence Parade, following the route from W. Forest Hill Avenue and W. Loomis Road, turning onto W. Drexel Avenue, and ending at Lions Legend Park.

Family activities on July 4 include free ice cream for kids under 16 after the parade, face painting and balloon art from 12:30–2:30 p.m., and historic area tours of local buildings from 1–4:30 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled for July 4 at 9:30 p.m., followed by a drone light show on July 5 at 9:30 p.m. Carnival rides operate daily with wristbands or ride packages available.

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Milwaukee: July 3–4

Milwaukee County will host a 45-minute drone show over the lakefront at McKinley Beach on July 3, with public viewing available along the lakefront and at McKinley Park.

On July 4, fireworks will light up multiple Milwaukee parks, including Alcott Park, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Washington Park, and Wilson Park. Fireworks generally start between 9:15 and 9:45 p.m., depending on location.

Suburban highlights include:

Cudahy — Bike parade, live music, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Greendale — Four-day festival with carnival games and fireworks at dusk

Shorewood — Parade at 3 p.m., followed by music and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Waukesha: July 3–4

Friday, July 3 — Fireworks at Lowell Park

Lowell Park, 2201 Michigan Avenue, hosts a Neighborhood Beer Garden beginning at 6 p.m., with food trucks, beverages, and live music by the 5 Card Studs. Free glow bracelets are provided courtesy of Educators Credit Union. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 — Independence Day Parade

The parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Waukesha, starting at Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Avenue, proceeding down Barstow Street and Main Street, turning onto Maple Avenue, and ending at Wisconsin Avenue. This year's theme is "America250: Waukesha."

Kids can participate in the Children's Bike Unit with bikes, trikes, and strollers. No motorized units are allowed. Line-up begins at 10 a.m. Helmets are encouraged.

The rain date for fireworks is July 11, 2026. For more information, visit waukesha-wi.gov.

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Hales Corners: July 4

Hales Corners hosts a full day of community celebration on Saturday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., in and around Hales Corners Park and the village center.

Events include:

Firecracker Four Run — The 48th edition of this race offers both a 4-mile run and a 1.4-mile walk, open to all ages with kids' divisions. Registration closes July 3. Prices range from $15 for kids under 12 to $45 for adults.

Antique & Classic Car Show

Children's Parade & Games

Pie Baking Contest

Open Houses at the Fire Station, Ben Hunt Cabin, and Hale Summer Kitchen

Bed Races

Patriotic Pet Costume Contest

Big Parade through the village

Community Bash with music and food

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

For registration and full details, visit the Village of Hales Corners 4th of July page at halescornerswi.gov.

Germantown: July 4

The Village of Germantown marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a full-day celebration at Fireman's Park.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., starting at Pilgrim Road and Sylvan Circle, turning left on Fond du Lac Avenue, left on Main Street, right on Park Avenue, and ending at Fireman's Park. The parade is presented by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce.

Post-parade activities at Fireman's Park run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include food and drink vendors, bouncy houses, corn hole, bocce ball, kickball, a dunk tank, foam party fun, and face painting. Live music by Bootjack Road begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled at 9 p.m.

For more information, contact july4@germantownwi.gov.

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Glendale: July 4

The City of Glendale hosts a free, family-friendly Independence Day celebration on July 4.

10 a.m. — Children's parade. Wear red, white, and blue. Goody bags for participating children while supplies last.

10:30 a.m. — Main Parade along Milwaukee River Parkway, made possible by Glendale Heights Child Care.

4:30 p.m. — Food Truck Festival begins, running through 9 p.m. Vendors include Mil-wok-ee, Scouts Troop 393, Chick-fil-A, Goody Gourmet, Paul's Smokehouse & BBQ, KONA Shave Ice, Trouble Makers Cocina, and Lemonade Hut.

4:30 p.m. — Afternoon activities begin, including bouncy houses courtesy of Elite Fitness, a dunk tank courtesy of Cub Scouts Pack 393, henna, and face painting.

5 p.m. — Summer Soak hosted by the North Shore Fire Department.

5:45 p.m. — Mayor's Welcome, including a Glendale Boy Scouts Troop 393 color guard.

6–9 p.m. — Live music by The Cheap Shots.

Dusk — Grand Fireworks Display, sponsored by Ab Data and Clark Dietz, Inc.

Greenfield: July 4

Greenfield's 4th of July Celebration takes place at Konkel Park, 5001 W. Layton Ave., with a 250th Anniversary of Independence Day theme. Admission is free.

The parade begins at 12:15 p.m. from the intersection of South 68th Street and West Layton Avenue, marching east to Konkel Park.

The fireworks grand finale is scheduled for approximately 9:45 p.m.

For more details, visit gfjuly4.com.

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Lake Geneva: July 4

VISIT Lake Geneva hosts Liberty on the Lake at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva on Saturday, July 4, from 5–9:30 p.m., celebrating America's 250th birthday.

5–9 p.m. — Food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, and roaming performers

6–8:30 p.m. — Live outdoor concert by EZFM, sponsored by Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

9 p.m. — Drone light show above Geneva Lake

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Racine: July 4

Racine's Fourth Fest celebration features a parade and fireworks at North Beach.

8:30 a.m. — Pre-parade featuring police cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and classic cars

9 a.m. — Main Parade steps off along a 2.6-mile route starting at Goold Street and Main Street, moving south to 14th Street. This year's theme is "Happy 250 America." A military flyover is scheduled during the parade.

The parade will feature more than 100 participants, including marching bands, floats, and community organizations. Streets along the parade route begin closing at 7 a.m., with full closure by 8 a.m. Attendees can claim spots starting at 5

If you'd like us to add your community to this list, please email Kidd@tmj4.com

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